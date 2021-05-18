Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAND opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

