Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.37

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and traded as low as $3.15. Sappi shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 300 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPPJY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sappi in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Sappi alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.