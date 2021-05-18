Sarah Dunn Sells 14,759 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TPR traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,469,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,801. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

