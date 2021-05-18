Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) PT Raised to $5.00 at SVB Leerink

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

STSA stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $155.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

