Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SVRA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

SVRA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $164.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Savara has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Savara will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken acquired 68,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $99,999.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 168,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,088.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,622 shares in the company, valued at $446,522.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 162,958 shares of company stock valued at $269,692. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Savara by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Savara by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $4,852,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $1,628,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

