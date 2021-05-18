SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,162,000 after buying an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $297,815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 111.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 732,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,356,000 after purchasing an additional 386,875 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $288.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.28 and a 200 day moving average of $277.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,923.21 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

