Scala Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, Scala has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. Scala has a market cap of $12.07 million and $25,775.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00093393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.40 or 0.00401667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00234479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005025 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $570.18 or 0.01368087 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00047284 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,874,514,034 coins and its circulating supply is 10,074,514,034 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

