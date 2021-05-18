Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Trading Down 2.5%

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 618 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18.

Schaeffler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFFLY)

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

