Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.32 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.53. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.80.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,507,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $31,431,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,599,881 shares of company stock valued at $139,676,039.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

