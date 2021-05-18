Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.35 ($83.94).

G24 has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €63.62 ($74.85) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a fifty-two week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €68.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.04. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2.75.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

