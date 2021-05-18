Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on G24. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €71.35 ($83.94).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €63.62 ($74.85) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 1 year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €68.12 and its 200-day moving average is €66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

