ScPrime (SCP) Trading Down 47.5% Over Last Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.0768 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 47.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $17,006.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00095535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00380847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00099043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005717 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022910 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $624.00 or 0.01463837 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,769,258 coins and its circulating supply is 35,085,647 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.