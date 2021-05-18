Scry.info Market Cap Hits $3.74 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $86,493.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00097931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $605.83 or 0.01482061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00118693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00063253 BTC.

About Scry.info

DDD is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.