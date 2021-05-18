Scrypta One Day Trading Volume Tops $90.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $240,709.79 and approximately $90.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scrypta has traded down 42.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00034211 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001169 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001627 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004006 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,875,161 coins and its circulating supply is 17,075,161 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

