SDI Group (LON:SDI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $179.23

Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.23 ($2.34) and traded as low as GBX 165.50 ($2.16). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.22), with a volume of 73,211 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £167.29 million and a P/E ratio of 53.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34.

In other news, insider Isabel Napper sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total value of £20,000.75 ($26,131.11). Also, insider David Tilston acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

