SEA (NYSE:SE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

SE stock traded up $7.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.10. The company had a trading volume of 309,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,241. SEA has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.78.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

