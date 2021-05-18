Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SEE opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

