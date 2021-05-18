Secret (SCRT) Price Hits $2.61 on Top Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00006355 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $182.04 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.60 or 0.00699827 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00018246 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.64 or 0.01617258 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000753 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 183,598,141 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.