Seedify.fund (SFUND) Achieves Market Cap of $18.19 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $18.19 million and approximately $115,390.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $3.70 or 0.00008478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00091076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.04 or 0.00406198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.77 or 0.00231192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $597.16 or 0.01370093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00046429 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars.

