SEEN (SEEN) Price Down 34.6% This Week

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, SEEN has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.38 or 0.00013166 BTC on popular exchanges. SEEN has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $27,481.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00097348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $591.99 or 0.01449616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00118363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00062416 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

