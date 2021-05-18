Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 99,014 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,809 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,014 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.1% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $39,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

CSCO opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

