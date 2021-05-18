Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 139.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

