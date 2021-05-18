Seizert Capital Partners LLC Takes $7.28 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,014,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $286,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $5,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.53.

VRTX opened at $216.35 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

