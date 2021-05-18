Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. Select Interior Concepts posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.

SIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIC. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIC opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. Select Interior Concepts has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $301.35 million, a P/E ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

