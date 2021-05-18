Selfkey Market Cap Tops $57.92 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $57.92 million and $4.28 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Selfkey has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00090621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00021906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $642.40 or 0.01430639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00118164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

