Selfkey Price Tops $0.0112 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Selfkey has a market cap of $51.82 million and $4.95 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Selfkey

KEY is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

