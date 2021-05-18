Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Semtech worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Semtech by 18.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Semtech by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 9.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 187,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

SMTC opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $42.88 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,976 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

