Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $978.52 Million

Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will report $978.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $980.90 million and the lowest is $974.40 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $576.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94.

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

