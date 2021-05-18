Sentinel (DVPN) Market Cap Achieves $38.11 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $38.11 million and approximately $370,409.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000188 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

