Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $81.41

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.41 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 69.97 ($0.91). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 72 ($0.94), with a volume of 67,627 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £54.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Serabi Gold Company Profile (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.