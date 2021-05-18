SF Capital Hits Market Cap of $44,791.88 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, SF Capital has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SF Capital has a market cap of $44,791.88 and approximately $1.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00094310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.44 or 0.00392497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00235063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005033 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.46 or 0.01383314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00048038 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io

Buying and Selling SF Capital

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

