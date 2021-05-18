Shaker Investments LLC OH Grows Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up 1.1% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in D.R. Horton by 37.9% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 13,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 364.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 422,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,664,000 after acquiring an additional 331,577 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

