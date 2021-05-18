Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Shaker Investments LLC OH decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $226.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.16 and its 200-day moving average is $212.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $441.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.