Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $5.14 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $817.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $868.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $875.59. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $635.00 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.79 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $941.27.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.