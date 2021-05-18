Shaker Investments LLC OH Purchases 6,840 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,960 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises 1.6% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,679,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 157,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 94,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.