Shaker Investments LLC OH Raises Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 91,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $196.39 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $149.08 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 99.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.77.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.