Shaker Investments LLC OH Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,244 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after buying an additional 12,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,175,000 after buying an additional 1,842,571 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,853,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after acquiring an additional 143,785 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

