Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 14,679 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,679 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after buying an additional 140,041 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 213,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 137,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 678,402 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,917,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of SFM opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,775 shares of company stock worth $189,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.