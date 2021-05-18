Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 14,679 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,679 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,673,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,783,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,536,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,129,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,618,000 after buying an additional 1,520,527 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,261,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after buying an additional 312,256 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after buying an additional 405,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,775 shares of company stock valued at $189,640 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

