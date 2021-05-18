Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 435 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $322.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.10 and a fifty-two week high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.91.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,203,141.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,909 shares of company stock valued at $28,602,310. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

