Shield Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.27 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $6.66 or 0.00015493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $3.27 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00094559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00382524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.13 or 0.00232969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005029 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.42 or 0.01385331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00047249 BTC.

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

