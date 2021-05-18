Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

STX stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 55 ($0.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,797. Shield Therapeutics has a 1 year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 153 ($2.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of £118.71 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.14.

In other Shield Therapeutics news, insider Hans-Peter Hasler purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £74,000 ($96,681.47).

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

