Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON:STX traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 55 ($0.72). The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. Shield Therapeutics has a 52 week low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 153 ($2.00). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.71 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

Get Shield Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Hans-Peter Hasler acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £76,000 ($99,294.49).

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.