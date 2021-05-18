SHIELD (XSH) Trading Down 27.2% This Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $213,914.61 and approximately $34.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

