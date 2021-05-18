Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,895 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 1.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 44.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 53.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,749 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $54,181,000 after acquiring an additional 66,512 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock opened at $309.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.15 and a 200 day moving average of $272.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $112.79 and a 1-year high of $317.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.