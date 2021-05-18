ShipChain (SHIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $137.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00098172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.53 or 0.01458207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00064570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00118354 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

SHIP is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

