ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $99,778.92 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $99,778.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SWAV traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.27. 341,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,565. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.96 and a 200 day moving average of $117.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $169.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

