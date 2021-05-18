ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

SWAV opened at $157.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $169.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.15.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,688.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 978,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,557,816 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after buying an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,242,000 after buying an additional 863,176 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after buying an additional 305,094 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after purchasing an additional 255,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after purchasing an additional 213,548 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

