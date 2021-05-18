Shopping Price Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Shopping has a market cap of $90.44 million and $2.31 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $94.89 or 0.00219376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00092049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00388284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.18 or 0.00231622 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005012 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $605.59 or 0.01400103 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00047142 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 953,114 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

