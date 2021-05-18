Shore Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Phoenix Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 775.33 ($10.13).

LON PHNX traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 723.60 ($9.45). 1,014,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 729.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 721.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 575.80 ($7.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The stock has a market cap of £7.23 billion and a PE ratio of 7.91.

In related news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 20,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total value of £146,391.84 ($191,261.88).

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

